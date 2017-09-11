PORSCHE 911 2dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr Tiptronic S Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 86096 Engine Size: 3596 Ext Color: BLACK
Basalt black with full black leather interior,full electric seats,bose music system,factory fitted tinted windows,multi function steering wheel,chrono pack,psm,aircon,satnav,sports mode,hands free phone kit,fsh,
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom
