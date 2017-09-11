loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 2dr Tiptronic S

£21,999
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr Tiptronic S Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 86096 Engine Size: 3596 Ext Color: BLACK

Basalt black with full black leather interior,full electric seats,bose music system,factory fitted tinted windows,multi function steering wheel,chrono pack,psm,aircon,satnav,sports mode,hands free phone kit,fsh,

  • Ad ID
    320596
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    86096 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3596
  • Engine Model
    3596
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom

