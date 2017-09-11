loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 2dr PDK Auto

£63,802
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17560 Engine Size: 3436 Ext Color: Agate Grey Metallic

Accessories

20? Carrera S Alloys, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Sport Chrono Package, 3-Spoke Sports Design steering wheel, Sport Seats Plus, Electric Seats, ParkAssist, Front Seat Heating, Top Tinted Windscreen, Telephone Module W/O Handset, Coloured Wheel Centres

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318027
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17560 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3436
  • Engine Model
    3436
Porsche Centre Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK93HW, Cheshire
United Kingdom

