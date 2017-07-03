PORSCHE 911 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3067 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: SILVER
Sports seats Plus (4-way electric), Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in satin platinum (complete), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Bi-Xenon main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), ParkAssist (front and rear), Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, GT - Sport steering wheel, Leather interior package in two-tone combination,Porsche 911 2dr PDK
Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017