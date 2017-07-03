loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE 911 2dr PDK Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3067 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Sports seats Plus (4-way electric), Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in satin platinum (complete), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Bi-Xenon main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), ParkAssist (front and rear), Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, GT - Sport steering wheel, Leather interior package in two-tone combination,Porsche 911 2dr PDK

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414848
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3067 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£89,990

Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!