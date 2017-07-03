PORSCHE 911 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2565 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: WHITE
Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Jet Black Metallic, LED main headlights in black including Porsche DynamicLight System Plus (PDLS+), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Steering code model designation rear painted, Smoking package, Light design package, ParkAssist (front and rear), Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, BOSE Surround Sound-System,Porsche 911 2dr PDK
Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017