loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE 911 2dr PDK Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2565 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Jet Black Metallic, LED main headlights in black including Porsche DynamicLight System Plus (PDLS+), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Steering code model designation rear painted, Smoking package, Light design package, ParkAssist (front and rear), Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, BOSE Surround Sound-System,Porsche 911 2dr PDK

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405261
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2565 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£106,990

Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!