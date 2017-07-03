PORSCHE 911 2dr PDK Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2253 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLUE

Sports seats Plus (4-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Black (high-gloss), Preparation outer door-sill guards illuminated, Privacy glass (rear side windows and rear window), Lid of storage bin with Porsche crest, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Headlight cleaning system covers painted, Door sill guards in carbon illuminated, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Smoking package, LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), ParkAssist (front and rear), Power steering Plus, Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, BOSE Surround Sound-System,Porsche 911 2dr PDK

  • Ad ID
    405260
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2253 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£91,990

Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

