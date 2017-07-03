PORSCHE 911 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2253 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLUE
Sports seats Plus (4-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Black (high-gloss), Preparation outer door-sill guards illuminated, Privacy glass (rear side windows and rear window), Lid of storage bin with Porsche crest, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Headlight cleaning system covers painted, Door sill guards in carbon illuminated, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Smoking package, LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), ParkAssist (front and rear), Power steering Plus, Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, BOSE Surround Sound-System,Porsche 911 2dr PDK
Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017