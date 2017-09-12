PORSCHE 911 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19189 Engine Size: 3436 Ext Color: Platinum Silver
Navigation Module - PCM, Mobile Phone Preparation, Front Seat Heating, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Sport Chrono Package, 20? Carrera S Alloys, ParkAssist, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Cruise Control, Coloured Wheel Centres, 3-Spoke Sports Design steering wheel with shift paddles, Porsche Stability Management (PSM), Porsche Vehicle Tracking System, Automatic Air Conditioning
Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
