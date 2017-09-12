loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE 911 2dr PDK Auto

Compare this car
£57,905
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19189 Engine Size: 3436 Ext Color: Platinum Silver

Accessories

Navigation Module - PCM, Mobile Phone Preparation, Front Seat Heating, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Sport Chrono Package, 20? Carrera S Alloys, ParkAssist, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Cruise Control, Coloured Wheel Centres, 3-Spoke Sports Design steering wheel with shift paddles, Porsche Stability Management (PSM), Porsche Vehicle Tracking System, Automatic Air Conditioning

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321608
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19189 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3436
  • Engine Model
    3436
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed