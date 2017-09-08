PORSCHE 911 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 49137 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: Basalt Black
PCM navigation module,P.C.M Bluetooth Phone,19'' Carrera classic alloy wheels,2 stage heated front seats,Bi-Xenon lighting system with headlamp,Porsche crest embossed in headrests,Rear Park assist,Instrument dials in exterior colour: Carrera White,Top tinted windscreen,USB interface in rear,Door entry guards in stainless steel,Wheel centres with full colour Porsche crest,6 Speed Manual,Full Porsche service history,Gen 2 Car,Sytner Select vehicle
Sytner Select Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...