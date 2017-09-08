loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 2dr

£37,850
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 49137 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: Basalt Black

Accessories

PCM navigation module,P.C.M Bluetooth Phone,19'' Carrera classic alloy wheels,2 stage heated front seats,Bi-Xenon lighting system with headlamp,Porsche crest embossed in headrests,Rear Park assist,Instrument dials in exterior colour: Carrera White,Top tinted windscreen,USB interface in rear,Door entry guards in stainless steel,Wheel centres with full colour Porsche crest,6 Speed Manual,Full Porsche service history,Gen 2 Car,Sytner Select vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316734
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    49137 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3600
  • Engine Model
    3600
Sytner Select Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

