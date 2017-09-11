loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 2dr

£49,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Basalt black metallic with full black leather interior,massive specification including full electric hard backed sports memory seats,bose music system,rear park assist,chrono pac,sunroof,sat nav,aircon,switchable suspension,psm,sports mode,phone sim,xenon headlights,colour coded basalt black center console,multi function steering wheel,fsh,spare key.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320597
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3600
  • Engine Model
    3600
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom

