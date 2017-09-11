PORSCHE 911 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: BLACK
Basalt black metallic with full black leather interior,massive specification including full electric hard backed sports memory seats,bose music system,rear park assist,chrono pac,sunroof,sat nav,aircon,switchable suspension,psm,sports mode,phone sim,xenon headlights,colour coded basalt black center console,multi function steering wheel,fsh,spare key.
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom
