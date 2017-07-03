loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE 911 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 66800 Engine Size: 3596 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Presented in Metallic Atlas Grey with Black leather upholstery, This 997 Convertible is offered for sale in excellent condition and has only covered 66,800 miles from new which is backed with service history, two previous owners . The specification includes; remote central locking, power steering, abs brakes, electric mirrors and windows, electric roof works from key, 19" alloys, air/con. bluetooth, hard top, The car comes with a new mot, , service, and a extendable warranty will be included in the asking price for your complete peace of mind, All our cars are sourced and personally selected from franchised main dealers, any items that appear to need attention are addressed and every car we sell is guaranteed to be HPI clear,,,,,,, For more info please contact me at sales@horleycarcentre.com or on 01293 774007 PLEASE NOTE NOT ALL OUR CARS ARE ON THE AUTO TRADER WEBSITE,,,,,,,,,,,,,TO SEE ALL STOCK FROM HORLEY CAR CENTRE PLEASE CLICK ON DEALERS WEB LINK , ,,,,, ,,,,,, part exchange a pleasure, no deposit low rate finance arranged , debit and credit cards welcome,,,, we are 5mins from gatwick airport. Thank you

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419064
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    66800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3596
  • Engine Model
    3596
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,997

Horley Car Centre
Horley, RH67AU, Surrey
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!