Porsche 911 2dr A Rare Low Ownership 911 SC Converted by Auto Farm Engineers Porsche Specialists

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale a very unique Porsche 911 SC Convertible. Finished in Guards Red with Black Leather Upholstery. Supplied new by JCT Porsche Centre Leeds this stunning example has only had 3 former keepers in total, the last two having owned the car for last 32 years. When it was purchased back in 1985 by a chemical Professor the vehicle was converted from Injection to Triple Weber Carburettors supplied by PMO in America when it was taken to the renowned Porsche Engineers Auto Farm, where upon it had a replacement 3367cc modified and tuned engine fitted -98x74.4 mm bore and stroke with 3.3Turbo crank/rod assembly, Mahle Piston/cylinder set and RS camshafts to go with it,the vehicle is also fitted with a Dansk Exhaust System.The last owner a very good customer of John Holland has owned the car for the past 20 years and has had it Dry stored in his garage and has covered only 600 miles since it has been put back on the road in 2013. The vehicle also comes with a fantastic history file along with all its mots from new. A rare opportunity to own a very special low ownership 911. John Holland has been established for