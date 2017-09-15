loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche - 911 2.7 S - 1976

Compare this car
View Auction
€30,000 - €39,000 (£26,682 - £34,686.60)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Very nice Porsche 911 S Coupe from 1976Model with expanding windows at the backThe car stood still the past 5 years.Lacquer is fair to good (10 feet ok)Neat interior Engine needs service (stood still a long time - old fuel)Turns smoothly - doesn’t pick up yet All seams in good fitSmall rust spot at battery left inner wingCrack in windshield left. see photoHere and there a rubber sprayed in the colourCar comes with Bill of Sail. check done in the United States. admission in Europe no problemCar is on new set of 16 inch imi Fuchs wide setConcerns a car from 1976, so not a new one. no warranty or reclamation This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Zwolle, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325599
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Porsche - 911 2.7 S - 1976

    Porsche 911

    €30,000 - €39,000 est. (£26,682 - £34,686.60 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 930 ur-turbo - 1976

    Porsche 911

    €175,000 - €227,500 est. (£155,645 - £202,338.50 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 - 1978

    Porsche 911

    €55,000 - €71,500 est. (£48,917 - £63,592.10 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 SC Convertible - 1988

    Porsche 911

    €30,000 - €39,000 est. (£26,682 - £34,686.60 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 993 3.6 Turbo - 1997

    Porsche 911

    €149,500 - €194,350 est. (£132,965.30 - £172,854.89 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 S.C. 3.0 Targa - 1980

    Porsche 911

    €35,500 - €46,150 est. (£31,573.70 - £41,045.81 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 SC - 3.0L coupe - 1981

    Porsche 911

    €47,500 - €61,750 est. (£42,246.50 - £54,920.45 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 Carrera 4 -1992

    Porsche 911

    €45,701 - €59,411.30 est. (£40,646.47 - £52,840.41 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    £80,000 - £100,000 est.
    Towcester , Northamptonshire
  • Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    £40,000 - £45,000 est.
    Towcester , Northamptonshire