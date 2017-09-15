Porsche - 911 2.7 S - 1976

car description

Very nice Porsche 911 S Coupe from 1976Model with expanding windows at the backThe car stood still the past 5 years.Lacquer is fair to good (10 feet ok)Neat interior Engine needs service (stood still a long time - old fuel)Turns smoothly - doesn’t pick up yet All seams in good fitSmall rust spot at battery left inner wingCrack in windshield left. see photoHere and there a rubber sprayed in the colourCar comes with Bill of Sail. check done in the United States. admission in Europe no problemCar is on new set of 16 inch imi Fuchs wide setConcerns a car from 1976, so not a new one. no warranty or reclamation This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Zwolle, the Netherlands.