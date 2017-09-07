loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911 2.7 RS Replica

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Just arrived! Porsche 911 2.7 RS Replica, more information to follow
Paul Stephens - Sudbury Road, Little Maplestead, Halstead, Essex, CO9 2SE | Telephone: +44(0)1440 714884 Registered in England, no 4706673. VAT No 831040871

Accessories

porsche 911 2700cc rs replica 1973 fast german rwd sportscar petrol coupe 2-plus-2 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310931
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1973
Email Dealer >>

Sudbury Road, Little Maplestead
Little Maplestead, CO9 2SE, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed