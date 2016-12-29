Porsche 911 2.4T LHD

car description

Vehicle Description The Slate Grey Porsche 911 2.4 formerly owned by the ‘King of Cool’ Steve McQueen and featured in his film ‘Le Mans’ recently sold for $1,375,000 (£832,800) at an auction in Monterey, California – a new world record for a 911 sold at auction. Perhaps what you might expect for a truly one-off 911. Here at Specialist Cars, we are offering you the chance to own the next best thing – a fully ‘nut and bolt’ restored homage to the original – a 1972 Porsche 911 2.4T, fully restored by the highly-respected Nick Moss at Early 911. Body The shell was completely stripped of all suspension, trim, wiring and sealer. The bare metal shell was then etch primed, primed, the underside completely covered with Wurth sprayable sealer, then painted in Porsche Slate Grey. The shell was then re-assembled with all new rubbers and seals, new indicator lenses, screen trims, latches, sill trims and number plates. The door handles and rear over riders have been re-chromed. Suspension All the suspension components have been cleaned, stripped, blasted and powder coated or zinc plated. They have been assembled with new bushes, bearings, brake discs and pads, refurbished brake callipers. The 6×