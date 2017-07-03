Porsche 911 2.4E-SOLD

car description

911E 2.4 1972 external oil filler model 76,000 miles Finished in sepia brown with tan leather interior Specification includes electric sunroof, rear wiper, Fuchs alloy wheels, Porsche-Blaupunkt radio with rare graphic equaliser. Sold new on 31st May 1972 by AFN Ltd to a P.D. Galsworthy Esq. A very well known car in PCGB circles having been a past concours winner, a very genuine car which has covered a genuine low mileage from new, it had a very high quality repaint in 2004 which still looks perfect today and received an interior re-trimmed in leather. It has benefitted from continual care and maintenance by fastidious owners and Porsche recognised Porsche specialists and has never been neglected during its 40+ years on the road. Comes with a supporting Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and is featured in a Porsche book by Chris Harvey. Also a huge file of invoices and receipts and old MOT certificates dating back to 1978 are present along with the original sales invoice and service booklet! A cherished example which also boasts the most comprehensive history file dating back to when it was first supplied new, a superb example beautifully presented in its original and wonderful pe