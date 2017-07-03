Porsche 911 2.4E-SOLD

loading Loading please wait....
911E 2.4 1972 external oil filler model 76,000 miles Finished in sepia brown with tan leather interior Specification includes electric sunroof, rear wiper, Fuchs alloy wheels, Porsche-Blaupunkt radio with rare graphic equaliser. Sold new on 31st May 1972 by AFN Ltd to a P.D. Galsworthy Esq. A very well known car in PCGB circles having been a past concours winner, a very genuine car which has covered a genuine low mileage from new, it had a very high quality repaint in 2004 which still looks perfect today and received an interior re-trimmed in leather. It has benefitted from continual care and maintenance by fastidious owners and Porsche recognised Porsche specialists and has never been neglected during its 40+ years on the road. Comes with a supporting Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and is featured in a Porsche book by Chris Harvey. Also a huge file of invoices and receipts and old MOT certificates dating back to 1978 are present along with the original sales invoice and service booklet! A cherished example which also boasts the most comprehensive history file dating back to when it was first supplied new, a superb example beautifully presented in its original and wonderful pe

