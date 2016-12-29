Porsche 911 2.2T LHD

car description

Vehicle Description In stock now is this stunning Porsche 911 2.2T. Finished in Pastel Blue the car is believed to be one of just three 1971 911Ts ever produced in this colour and the only one existing in Europe in that colour. Originally supplied by Porsche USA to a customer in California the car came to the UK in 2002. From 2003 till recently the car underwent an outstanding nut and bolt restoration by respected specialist Ninemeister (photos are available well in excess of £100,000 spent to make the car perfect) The work went right back to the bare metal, even a replacement floorpan. The engine and gearbox were fully rebuilt, the engine benefitting from new PMO carburetors which were then set up and dyno’d producing a very healthy 160 BHP. The suspension and brakes are all new, the wheels are the original Fuchs which have been fully refurbished. The seats were re-trimmed in the original material by Southbound, the new headlining, carpets and door pockets fitted by Ninemeister. A full respray means the car is now perfect. The car is UK registered but can be delivered worldwide.