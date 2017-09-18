loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 2.2S Targa 1970

POA
SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 911 2.2S Targa 1969, German car, bare metal restored This absolute fabulous Porsche 911 2.2 S Targa was delivered on 01-12-1969 at the Porsche Zentrum Lenneta, Germany. Only 729 were built. The Porsche has the original ‘Blutorange’ paint and orginal Fuchs wheels. This Porsche was fully body-off and bare metal restored in 2015/2016 and in concours condition. The car has a revised manual gearbox and the original revised matching numbers 2200CC, 132kW-180HP 6 cyl boxer engine with the original Bosch MFI system. The engine and gearbox are revised with original Porsche parts. Full photoreport, invoices and information of the restoration are present. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330534
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1969
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

