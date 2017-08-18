Porsche - 911 2.2 T - 1970

car description

DETAILS- Inspection to be done- Engine: 2200 T with 150 CV- Underbody conditions: goodDESCRIPTIONCar in very good conditions and ready to be used also for sport, with Italian number plates and documents. HTP expired. Prepared for regularity races and rallies but without altering its originality. Approved (bolted) rollbar cage, racing safety belts and seats besides the original ones, chassis and body in very good conditions, new synchronizers and transmission (Auto Orlando Porsche), brake pads and sport brake hoses.New rear upgraded torsion bars to be mounted, sport shock absorbers, oil radiator system, balanced flywheel, upgraded clutch, original sport dual pipe exhaust.New 150 CV engine parts:Set of high compression cylinder liners and pistonsCamshaftsCamshaft gears12 valves and valve guides24 valve springs12 valve rocker arms with pinsCrankshaft and oil pump bronze bushingsUpgraded oil pumpSet of gaskets and nuts and bolts Manual chain tensionersTiming beltsClutch pressure plate and bearingOil radiator with aeronautic hosesFront and rear shock absorbersRear torsion barsWorks carried out:Crankshaft rebored and balanced Oil exchanger inspectedWeber carburettors inspectedFlywheel and connecting rods balanced Works to be done:Handbrake to be reconnectedThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sesto San Giovanni (MI), Italy.