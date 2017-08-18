loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche - 911 2.2 T - 1970

Compare this car
View Auction
€65,000 - €84,500 (£59,215 - £76,979.50)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DETAILS- Inspection to be done- Engine: 2200 T with 150 CV- Underbody conditions: goodDESCRIPTIONCar in very good conditions and ready to be used also for sport, with Italian number plates and documents. HTP expired. Prepared for regularity races and rallies but without altering its originality. Approved (bolted) rollbar cage, racing safety belts and seats besides the original ones, chassis and body in very good conditions, new synchronizers and transmission (Auto Orlando Porsche), brake pads and sport brake hoses.New rear upgraded torsion bars to be mounted, sport shock absorbers, oil radiator system, balanced flywheel, upgraded clutch, original sport dual pipe exhaust.New 150 CV engine parts:Set of high compression cylinder liners and pistonsCamshaftsCamshaft gears12 valves and valve guides24 valve springs12 valve rocker arms with pinsCrankshaft and oil pump bronze bushingsUpgraded oil pumpSet of gaskets and nuts and bolts Manual chain tensionersTiming beltsClutch pressure plate and bearingOil radiator with aeronautic hosesFront and rear shock absorbersRear torsion barsWorks carried out:Crankshaft rebored and balanced Oil exchanger inspectedWeber carburettors inspectedFlywheel and connecting rods balanced Works to be done:Handbrake to be reconnectedThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sesto San Giovanni (MI), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305225
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Porsche - 911 2.2 T - 1970

    Porsche 911

    €65,000 - €84,500 est. (£59,215 - £76,979.50 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 Convertible - 2000

    Porsche 911

    €18,500 - €24,050 est. (£16,853.50 - £21,909.55 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 3.0 SC - 1982

    Porsche 911

    €37,800 - €49,140 est. (£34,435.80 - £44,766.54 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 - 1978

    Porsche 911

    €53,500 - €69,550 est. (£48,738.50 - £63,360.05 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    £20,000 - £25,000 est.
    United Kingdom
  • 2003 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

    Porsche 911

    £130,000 - £160,000 est.
    London , London
  • 1967 Porsche 911 'Soft-Window' Targa

    Porsche 911

    £95,000 - £135,000 est.
    London , London
  • 1998 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    Porsche 911

    £260,000 - £300,000 est.
    London , London
  • 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight

    Porsche 911

    £825,000 - £1,000,000 est.
    London , London
  • 1975 Porsche 911 Turbo

    Porsche 911

    £175,000 - £200,000 est.
    London , London