loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche - 911 2.0 T Coupé - 1969

Photos Map

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 5,000 km (since restoration)- Engine: 2000 ccDESCRIPTIONPorsche 911 2.0 T Coupé from 1969, inspected, registered for the first time in April 1969 in Italy.In 48 years the car has had 7 owners, the last of whom has restored the mechanics and the body of the car since 2008. The vehicle drove about 5,000 km since restoration. Seats are original.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Casalpusterlengo (LO), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407448
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Porsche - 911 Carrera 3.2 Convertible - 1985

    Porsche 911

    €48,000 - €62,400 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 S 2.7 Coupe - 1976

    Porsche 911

    €42,000 - €54,600 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 930 Turbo - 1978

    Porsche 911

    €70,001 - €91,001.30 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 RS 3.0 - 1980

    Porsche 911

    €60,000 - €78,000 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - Porsche 911 Targa 2.7 schmale Karosse

    Porsche 911

    €38,000 - €49,400 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche-911 Carrera 4 (996)-1999

    Porsche 911

    €22,100 - €28,730 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 2.0 T Coupé - 1969

    Porsche 911

    €76,000 - €98,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T Coupé 2,2l - 1970

    Porsche 911

    €69,001 - €89,701.30 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 Carrera Convertible - 1987

    Porsche 911

    €53,000 - €68,900 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T Targa - 1970

    Porsche 911

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 Carrera 3.2 Convertible - 1985

    Porsche 911

    €48,000 - €62,400 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 S 2.7 Coupe - 1976

    Porsche 911

    €42,000 - €54,600 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 930 Turbo - 1978

    Porsche 911

    €70,001 - €91,001.30 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 RS 3.0 - 1980

    Porsche 911

    €60,000 - €78,000 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - Porsche 911 Targa 2.7 schmale Karosse

    Porsche 911

    €38,000 - €49,400 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche-911 Carrera 4 (996)-1999

    Porsche 911

    €22,100 - €28,730 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 2.0 T Coupé - 1969

    Porsche 911

    €76,000 - €98,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T Coupé 2,2l - 1970

    Porsche 911

    €69,001 - €89,701.30 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 Carrera Convertible - 1987

    Porsche 911

    €53,000 - €68,900 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T Targa - 1970

    Porsche 911

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€76,000 - €98,800 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!