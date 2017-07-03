Porsche - 911 2.0 T Coupé - 1969

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 5,000 km (since restoration)- Engine: 2000 ccDESCRIPTIONPorsche 911 2.0 T Coupé from 1969, inspected, registered for the first time in April 1969 in Italy.In 48 years the car has had 7 owners, the last of whom has restored the mechanics and the body of the car since 2008. The vehicle drove about 5,000 km since restoration. Seats are original.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Casalpusterlengo (LO), Italy.