Porsche 911 1981

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Porsche 911 3.0 SC Targa 1981 Topcondition 1981 Porsche 911 3.0 SC Targa in topcondition, colour gold. In 2014 this car is repainted in Holland. The engine was revised for the amount of 16.000 USD in 2008. The tachometer started from scratch then. This Porsche has driven 18.262 miles after revision. Marvellous Porsche 911 Targa in a beautiful colour. Runs excellent. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.