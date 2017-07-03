Porsche - 911 - 1978

car description

Here is a very beautiful Porsche 911 from 1978, fully restored and updated with a 3,2 liter 231 hp engine. 15" Fuchs wheels in the right dimension. CIEBE lights. Only the wheels and the lights has a price tag of 8,000 euros. Very special car that runs great. Full documentation. Dansk exhaust, great sound.Receipts of ca 10,000 euros in upgrades and services.Interior upgraded to 1987 model.All chassie details from 1987 model + upgraded suspension (harder)Gearbox -81New windows + rubberNew tiresNew headlightsNew clutchIts a great car that runs VERY nice!This lot can be viewed and picked up in Linkoping, Sweden.