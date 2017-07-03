Porsche - 911 - 1977

car description

The 911 is Porsche's most famous sports car and was produced for more than 50 years. rare Sportomatic modelThis 911 S in 1977 left the factory. The beautiful 911S is equipped with the semi-automatic Porsche Sportomatic transmission. It is both visually and technically in very good condition. Equipped with a 2700 cc six-cylinder Boxer engine with a power of 165 HP. The black interior of the 911 S is in really nice condition. . The 911s is not welded and unrestored. Only the paint has been renewed once. Exterior colour Talbot yellow Porsche 911 "S" 2.7 Sportomatic dating back to 1977. In 2009 the vehicle was re-imported from Japan.As everyone now will know 911s in Japan were not seen as a car but as artwork, so it was very little moved.The speedometer shows 48.100km and this mileage also fits the condition of the vehicle and driving experience! (unfortunately no written evidence exists)Porsche text:The sportomatic transmission type 905 The Sportomatic is a semi-automatic transmission, i.e. the gear change is manually initiated by the driver, the clutch however is automatically activated. This semi-automatic transmission was developed by Porsche in cooperation with the firm Fichtel & Sachs and was first implemented in the A-series of the Porsche 911 in August 1967. The Sportomatic transmission (type 925) was offered until the model year 1981. Driving with two pedals is made possible by the Sportomatic transmission. On the one hand, it makes not only a pleasant and less stressful driving in city traffic possible, but also has the advantage that no clutch wear occurs during the constant starting and stopping. On the other hand the transmission can be used like a normal one in sporty driving.All purists should try this technical masterpiece!The 911 is in beautiful condition and already has an existing H approval. A German registration was created as well during the reimportation, however the car has at the moment Luxembourger vehicle registration documents, because it was in a Luxembourger collection !This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in 68753 Waghäusel, Germany.