Porsche 911 1973

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 911 S 2.7 Targa model 74 Smallbody matching numbers 175 pk This 1974 Porsche 911 S Targa with original Small body is one of the first built (10/1973) and is in very nice, good condition. It is one of few European specs 1974 Targa’s. The combination of the black paint, beige Targa top en the beige/black leather interior is very beautiful. The matching numbers 2687 cc 6 cyl 300 pk engine is in a very good condition. The car has Fuchs rims and a beautiful leather interior. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.