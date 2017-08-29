loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

£60,000 - £70,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 3.3L 1985 Porsche 911 930 Turbo manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 119/135. A genuine 1980's Supercar, the legendary 930 Turbo... Original UK supplied right-hand drive car indicating 113,000 miles3.3 litre turbo with 330 bhp and a four-speed gearbox. Matching numbersFinished in Guards Red with Black leather with red piping Fresh Bare Metal respray, restoration and engine work. Original Fuchs alloys Fresh MoT prior to auction, freshly serviced Good history file. Plenty of invoices and MOTs. Original handbook  Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 5/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/porsche-930-turbo-8280.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308468
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    29/08/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    113000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3.3
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

