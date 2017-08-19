car description

Offered for sale is a 3.6L 2001 Porsche 911 996 C4 manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 103/135. Very smart, four-wheel drive Carrera in Triple Black...Dramatically presented in 'Triple Black'. paintwork, leather, and carpetsComprehensive service history (main dealer and specialists). 91,000 milesRecently fitted new discs and brake pads all roundWheels were refurbished in 2014. Stainless steel exhausts A fabulous 911 with decent mileage at a very sensible guide Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/2001-porsche-911-996-c4-8260.