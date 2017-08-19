loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

£12,000 - £15,000
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 3.6L 2001 Porsche 911 996 C4 manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 103/135.  Very smart, four-wheel drive Carrera in Triple Black...Dramatically presented in 'Triple Black'. paintwork, leather, and carpetsComprehensive service history (main dealer and specialists). 91,000 milesRecently fitted new discs and brake pads all roundWheels were refurbished in 2014. Stainless steel exhausts A fabulous 911 with decent mileage at a very sensible guide  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/2001-porsche-911-996-c4-8260.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305324
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    19/08/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Colour
    Black
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    91000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3.6
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

