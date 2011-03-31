997 GTS 7 speed PDK transmission. First registered on 31/03/2011 (11-registration). Finished in Carrara White with Black leather and alcantara interior. Supplied new by Porsche Centre Nottingham. The car benefits from the balance of an Extended Porsche Warranty through until 21/06/2017 (the car is being sold on behalf of its owner to transfer the policy over to our customer).
virgin 997 gts pdk white 7-speed alcantara black-leather warranty 2011 leather black-interior porsche dark-interior german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic 911 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2
Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom
