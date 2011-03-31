loading Loading please wait....
997 GTS PDK

£64,995
997 GTS 7 speed PDK transmission. First registered on 31/03/2011 (11-registration). Finished in Carrara White with Black leather and alcantara interior. Supplied new by Porsche Centre Nottingham. The car benefits from the balance of an Extended Porsche Warranty through until 21/06/2017 (the car is being sold on behalf of its owner to transfer the policy over to our customer).

  • Ad ID
    234849
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    30800 mi
Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom

