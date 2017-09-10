loading Loading please wait....
997 Gen II GT3

£112,900
Features Gen II 997 GT3 First Registered During June 2010 (10/10) Originally Supplied By Porsche Centre Full Documented Official Porsche Service History 3 Owners From new Carrara White (Removable Gold Twin Stripes) Black Leather & Alcantara 6 Speed Manual Transmission PCM 3 Navigation Module PCM 3 Telephone Module Sound Package Plus Integrated CD/DVD Autochanger Sport Chrono Package Plus Xenon Lighting System Air Conditioning Sports Seats 19" Centre Lock GT3 Alloy Wheels Tyre Pressuer Monitoring System PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management PSM Porsche Stability Management On Board Computer Seat Belts In Guards Red Alcantara Rooflining. Registered: 2010 (10) Owners: 3 Miles: 11,157 Colour: Carrara White Interior: Black BHP: 435 Print Details Enquire Part Exchange

JZM Limited, Unit 1, Langley Wharf
Kings Langley, WD4 8JE, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

