997 Gen II GT3

Features Gen II 997 GT3 First Registered During June 2010 (10/10) Originally Supplied By Porsche Centre Full Documented Official Porsche Service History 3 Owners From new Carrara White (Removable Gold Twin Stripes) Black Leather & Alcantara 6 Speed Manual Transmission PCM 3 Navigation Module PCM 3 Telephone Module Sound Package Plus Integrated CD/DVD Autochanger Sport Chrono Package Plus Xenon Lighting System Air Conditioning Sports Seats 19" Centre Lock GT3 Alloy Wheels Tyre Pressuer Monitoring System PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management PSM Porsche Stability Management On Board Computer Seat Belts In Guards Red Alcantara Rooflining. Registered: 2010 (10) Owners: 3 Miles: 11,157 Colour: Carrara White Interior: Black BHP: 435 Print Details Enquire Part Exchange
jzm jz machtech 997 gen-2 gt3 white 6-speed alcantara alloy-wheels air-con black-leather dvd manual pasm sat-nav xenon leather black-interior porsche dark-interior german rwd sportscar petrol 911 track supercar 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2
JZM Limited, Unit 1, Langley Wharf
Kings Langley, WD4 8JE, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...