997 C2 Manual

£30,495
Exceptional 997 3.6 C2 Coupe. 6 speed manual transmission. First registered 16/06/2007 - 07 registration. Finished in stunning Guards Red with full Black leather interior. 3 former keepers and a car we've purchased directly from the previous owner of 4+ years ( A long term customer of 911Virgin having bought his first car from us over a decade ago. A true enthusiast and meticulous owner).

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324407
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom

