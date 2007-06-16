Exceptional 997 3.6 C2 Coupe. 6 speed manual transmission. First registered 16/06/2007 - 07 registration. Finished in stunning Guards Red with full Black leather interior. 3 former keepers and a car we've purchased directly from the previous owner of 4+ years ( A long term customer of 911Virgin having bought his first car from us over a decade ago. A true enthusiast and meticulous owner).
virgin 997 c2 manual red 6-speed black-leather 2007 leather black-interior porsche dark-interior german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2
Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...