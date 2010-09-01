997 4S Cabriolet PDK

997 4S Cabriolet Generation 2, 7-speed PDK transmission. First registered 01/09/2010 (60-registration). Finished in special order GT Silver metallic with full Black leather interior and Black roof. A car we know well having supplied it in April 2015 to the previous owner, a long term friend of 911 Virgin and Porsche enthusiast, and from whom we took it in part exchange against a 997 GT3. There have been 3 owners in total.
virgin 997 4s convertible pdk silver 7-speed black-leather metallic 2010 leather black-interior porsche dark-interior german sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic 911 fast c4 c4s 4wd
Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...