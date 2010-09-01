loading Loading please wait....
997 4S Cabriolet PDK

£46,995
car description

997 4S Cabriolet Generation 2, 7-speed PDK transmission. First registered 01/09/2010 (60-registration). Finished in special order GT Silver metallic with full Black leather interior and Black roof. A car we know well having supplied it in April 2015 to the previous owner, a long term friend of 911 Virgin and Porsche enthusiast, and from whom we took it in part exchange against a 997 GT3. There have been 3 owners in total.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307141
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    54500 mi
Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom

