991 GTS PDK

£89,995
991 GTS 7 speed PDK transmission. First registered on 21/04/2015 (15-registration). Finished in Sapphire Blue Metallic with full extended Black leather and alcantara featuring GTS interior pack with contrasting white stitching and Carbon Package. Supplied new by Porsche Centre Aberdeen. A 2 owner vehicle with Manufacturers Warranty through until 20/04/2018.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308974
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    14000 mi
Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom

