991 GTS PDK

991 GTS 7 speed PDK transmission. First registered on 21/04/2015 (15-registration). Finished in Sapphire Blue Metallic with full extended Black leather and alcantara featuring GTS interior pack with contrasting white stitching and Carbon Package. Supplied new by Porsche Centre Aberdeen. A 2 owner vehicle with Manufacturers Warranty through until 20/04/2018.
Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom
