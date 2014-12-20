loading Loading please wait....
» » »

991 GTS PDK

Compare this car
£89,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

991 GTS 7 speed PDK transmission. First registered on 20/12/2014 (64-registration). Finished in Agate Grey metallic with full extended Black leather and alcantara featuring GTS interior pack with contrasting red stitching. Supplied new by Porsche Centre Colchester to the sole owner from whom we have directly purchased the car. It benefits from the balance of the Porsche Manufacturer Warranty through until 20/12/2017.

Accessories

virgin 991 gts pdk grey 7-speed alcantara black-leather metallic warranty 2014 leather black-interior dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234848
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    10100 mi
Email Dealer >>

Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed