991 GTS 7 speed PDK transmission. First registered on 20/12/2014 (64-registration). Finished in Agate Grey metallic with full extended Black leather and alcantara featuring GTS interior pack with contrasting red stitching. Supplied new by Porsche Centre Colchester to the sole owner from whom we have directly purchased the car. It benefits from the balance of the Porsche Manufacturer Warranty through until 20/12/2017.
virgin 991 gts pdk grey 7-speed alcantara black-leather metallic warranty 2014 leather black-interior dark-interior
Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom
