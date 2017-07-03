loading Loading please wait....
2017 Carrera 4S

20" RS Spyder Design Alloys, Sports Bucket Seats With Memory Package, Carbon Fibre Interior Package (Includes Carbon Fibre Dashboard Trim Strip, Carbon Fibre Cup Holder Cover, Carbon Fibre Centre Console Trim & Carbon Fibre Door Panel Trim Strips), Sports Exhaust System, Sport Chrono Package Including Mode Switch, BOSE Surround Sound System, ParkAssist (Front & Rear) With Reversing Camera, LED Main Headlights Including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Wheel Centres With Full-Colour Porsche Crest, Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Speed Limit Display, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Passenger Footwell Storage Net, Light Design Package, Power Steering Plus, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Two Tone Leather Interior, Automatically Dimming Mirrors With Integrated Rain Sensor, Rear Privacy Glass, Porsche Crest Embossed On Headrests, UK Supplied, Great Saving Off List Price, Available Today!
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Including Navigation Module, Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interfaces & Voice Control System, Connect Plus Including Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, 4G/LTE Telephone Modu

  • Ad ID
    413097
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Mileage
    300 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

