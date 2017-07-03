2016 Porsche 911 R

car description

2016 Porsche 911R VIN: WP0AF2A96GS195337 Rare special color Lava Orange 936 miles since new Over $48,000 in custom options One of 991 production 911Rs 4.0 Liter 500 horsepower flat six 6-speed manual transmission Single-Mass Flywheel with Reinforced Clutch Front Axle Lift System This 2016 Porsche 911R, presented in the stunning rare special paint color Lava Orange over Black interior, is one of 991 limited edition cars produced. Driven just 936 miles since new, the car presents as through it just left the Zuffenhausen factory. With the 4.0 liter flat six pushing out 500 horsepower through the 6-speed GT manual transmission, this car represents a visceral driving package that was made completely for the driver's enjoyment. Add in the host of custom options tailored for this specific car and its exclusivity, this 911R is ready for its new owner to enjoy. About the 911R: The 2016 Porsche 911R was hailed as the ultimate 911 when Porsche announced its production in 2016. With the Porsche GT3 and GT3 RS unavailable with a manual transmission, enthusiasts wanted something more engaging than what the modern dual-clutch transmissions were offering. Porsche answered with a wolf in sheep's cl