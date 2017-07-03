2015 Porsche 911

car description

PCCB Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Sport Chrono Package Plus, PCM 3, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Phone Prep, Porsche Entry and Drive, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Sports Seats with Crested Headrests, Electric Glass Sunroof, DAB Radio, Universal Multimedia Interface, Bose Sound, Darkened Dynamic LED Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, LED Daytime Lights, Clear Rear Lenses, PTV Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, Secrecy Glass, PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management, PDCC Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Alcantara Roof Lining, Centre Console Storage with Embossed Logo, Top Tint Screen, Servotronic, Rear Wiper, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Sports Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Carbon Trim, Full Turbo S Styling and 20" 911 Turbo S Alloys. Full Porsche Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. Viewing by Appointment. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confide