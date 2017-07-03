20" Sport Classic Alloys, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Including Navigation Module, 911 50 Years Edition Package (Sport Chrono, Telephone Module, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Seats), Electric Glass Slide/Tilt Sunroof, BOSE Surround Sound System, Cruise Control, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Gearbox, Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (18 Way) With Memory Package Including Electric Steering Column Adjustment, Online Services, Digital Radio, Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Automatically Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors With Integrated Rain Sensor, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bi-Xenon Headlights In Black Including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Rear Wiper, Windscreen With Grey Top Tint, Light Design Package, Power Steering Plus, Extended Warranty Until April 2018, Aluminium Look Filler Cap, Extended Porsche Manufacturers Warranty Until April 2018, UK Supplied Car, Exceptional Example!
Sports Exhaust System, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) With Body Lowered By 10 mm, 911 50th Logo on Headrests & Door Sill Guards, Brushed Aluminium Decorative Door Panel Trim & Centre Console Trim, PDK Selector Lever In Aluminium, Sport B
romans international 2014 porsche 911 50th anniversary edition pdk black alcantara alloy-wheels air-con bose cruise-control heated-seats leather pasm power-steering sat-nav sunroof warranty xenon fast german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic coupe 2-plus-2 2wd
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017