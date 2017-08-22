20" Carrera S Alloys, Porsche Communication Management 3 With Navigation Module & Telephone Module, Burmester Premium Sound System, Park Assist Front & Rear, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Cruise Control, Exterior Sliding Metal Roof, Bi-Xenon Headlights With Dynamic Cornering Lights, Fully Electric 14-Way Sports Seats With Memory Package, DAB Radio, Electrically Adjustable & Folding Door Mirrors, Adjustable Heated Front Seats, Interior Light Package, Automatically Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors With Integrated Rain Sensor Wipers, HomeLink With garage Door Opener, Full-Colourer Porsche Crest Wheel Hub Cover, Windscreen With Top Tint, ServoTronic, Floor Mats, Tyre Pressure Mentoring System, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) With Ride Height Lowered By 10 mm, Sport Button On Centre Console, Auto Start Stop Function, Universal Audio Interface (AUX), Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) Including Mechanical Rear Differential Lock, 2 Zone Automatic Climate Control, Windscreen With Grey Top Tint, Split Folding Rear Seats, Rooflining & A Pillar In Alcantara, Red Brake Calipers, Auto Deployable Rear Spoiler, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.
romans international 2014 carrera s black alcantara alloy-wheels cruise-control heated-seats pasm sat-nav xenon porsche german rwd sportscar petrol 2wd
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...