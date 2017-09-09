2010 PORSCHE 911 TURBO CABRIOLET

car description

--Arctic Silver Metallic with full Carrera Red natural leather interior, Red carpeting and Black convertible top, 15,000 miles, 3.8 Liter Turbo, Extremely rare 6-speed manual transmission. Factory options include: Carrera Red Natural Leather interior, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), 19 inch RS Spyder wheels with center lock, Comfort Seat, Dynamic Cornering Lights, Bluetooth interface, Park Assist system, Sport Chrono Package Turbo including Dynamic Engine Mounting, XM Radio, Floor mats in interior color, Universal audio interface, Porsche crest in headrests. The Porsche 911 997 model was refreshed and updated for 2009, known as the 997.2. It received a completely new 6-cylinder, 3.8 liter boxer engine producing 500hp with revised Borg-Warner variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbos. The engine produces up to 516 lb-ft of torque when equipped with an overboost function included on Sport Chrono models. The 997.2 Turbo Cabriolet model has a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds. Other changes to the 997.2 were updated tail lights with LEDs, larger rear exhaust, and the ability to option Porsche’s Torque Vectoring package. This 2010 Porsche Turbo Cabriolet is nicely equipped with rare option of a man