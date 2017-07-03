2010 PORSCHE 911/997 C4 CABRIOLET

car description

--Porsche Racing Green Metallic with Sand Beige leather, Beige carpeting and Cocoa convertible top, 5,000 miles from new, one-owner, 3.6 Liter Flat 6-Cylinder, PDK transmission. Factory options include: Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Self-Dimming Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, 19-inch Sport Design Wheel, Bluetooth Phone Interface, Parking Assist System, Navigation Module for PCM, XM Radio, Floor Mats in Interior Color. This rare-spec’d 2010 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet is exceptional is every way and has been properly taken care of since new by its one owner. It is complete with original books and wind deflector.