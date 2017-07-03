2007 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 2007 Porsche 997.1 Turbo Coupe 6 Speed in GT Silver with Stone Grey interior. 6,441 miles with one Carfax certified owner, an older fastidious collector who ordered it with a plethora of options (see option list below). Around $28k getting all the right stuff - Sport Chrono, Adaptive Sport Seats, GT Silver, Locking Diff, Heated Seats, and some expensive wood and leather options. The Makassar dark wood is phenomenal and better than any wood package I've seen in a Porsche. The extra leather - sport seat backs, sun visors, center console instrument surround and steering column is a bonus - mainly because like everything else on this car it's as new with no wear or shrinkage. Mechanically superb and does nothing wrong. Paint and body is 100% original and superb, no marks & perfect unmarked wheels. The interior is not only opulent but in perfect condition. Non smoker, no pets. Comes with both keys, books, air pump, equipment list. This is the last incarnation of the turbo with the Mezger engine. Ticks all the boxes. Buy it to drive or collect. It is the ultimate drivers turbo. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and li