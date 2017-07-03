2004 Porsche 911 Carrera [996] 2dr Tiptronic S Cabriolet

car description

Hard Top Included. Full Engine Rebuild By A Well Known Porsche Expert Including IMS And Piston Bores Replaced At A Cost Of Over £12000. Very Well Serviced And Cared For, Upgrades - Electric Seats including Memory on Driver's Side, Heated Seats (pair), 18in Carrera Alloy Wheels, Wind Deflector, Porsche Driver Information System, Porsche Communication Management System, Parking Assistance, Headlight Pack, Bose Sound System, Sports Exhaust, CD Auto Changer, Comfort Seats, Xenon Lights, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Grey Full leather interior, Metallic Grey, Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles Purchased.