2004 Porsche 911 996 Carrera 4S Highly Collectable Unmarked Rare Manual Gearbox with 1 Owner from New Low Mileage with Full Porsche Service History

£49,900
car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer this stunning and highly collectable Porsche Carrera 4S Coupe with the much sort after Manual Gearbox. This very special 1 Owner from new low mileage example is a true credit to its former keeper and has been cherished since delivery to him, it has 100% original paint and has only ever been maintained by Porsche Centre Silverstone. Presented in the best colour combination of Actic Silver Metallic complimented with Metropole Blue Leather upholstery. This outstanding example comes with a great specification which includes 18 inch Turbo II Wheels, Rear Park Assist, Rear Wiper, BOSE Audio, 6 CD Changer, Sports Seats, Part Electric Seats and much more. This Stunning and Cherished Example has been exclusively serviced by Porsche Centre Silverstone on 20/02/06 at 4564 Miles, 15/03/07 at 5683 Miles, 29/02/08 at 6484 Miles, 30/01/13 at 11906 Miles and finally on 23/12/15 at 14000 Miles.Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of ex

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    2004 mi
Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

