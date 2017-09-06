2003 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's London event, September 6, 2017.. One of just 140 right-hand-drive 996 GT3 RS' built. Under 26,800 km from newTaking Porsche's 911 GT3 one step further, the GT3 RS was first introduced in 2003 in an effort to homologate the GT3 RSR for racing and to provide customers with a track-ready car that could be road registered and driven on a regular basis with ease. Delivered new to New Zealand, this particular GT3 RS is finished in Carrera White with Guards Red lettering over a black leatherette interior and was ordered new with a handful of well-selected options, including a radio, air conditioning, coloured wheel centres, rear-mounted fog lamps and Bi-Xenon headlamps with headlamp washers. According to its accompanying service manual, the car's first owner was Scott Worthington of Auckland, who took delivery on 6 December 2003. The car then passed to John Louis Ronsen of Wellington, and it remained in New Zealand for the vast majority of its life. The car has a fully stamped service booklet up until 2015, when it received its 25,351 km service. Imported and fully road registered in the UK in 2016, the car remains in exemplary condition both inside and out. Perfectly specified with desirable Recaro bucket seats and four-point racing harnesses, this GT3 RS perfectly straddles its racing pedigree with the comforts one would expect from a modern automobile. The spiritual successor to the famed 2.7 RS, it is an ideal dual-purpose automobile for the individual looking for the perfect 911 to drive to the track, go for a few laps and drive back home. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.