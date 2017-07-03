car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera G50 Silver Anniversary Edition Coupe finished in Satin Black Metallic over Silk Grey Supple Leather with Black Piping, 72,135 miles with clean CARFAX. 1 of only 60 Satin Black Metallic Anniversary Coupes built. Numbers Matching per COA. Lovely straight body, with excellent vastly original paint. All stickers in place including option code sticker under the hood. Immaculate original interior, Blaupunkt "Reno" radio, un cracked dash, un re-dyed seats, good carpets, door panels and roofliner. Mechanically fantastic, an absolute delight to drive, last big service 700 miles ago was done by Try Speed at a cost of around $3,800. An exceptional find, exceedingly honest and complete with a copious amount of documentation which includes Original Window Sticker, Certificate of Authenticity, Anniversary Dedication Dashboard Plaque, and a binder with full service history and receipts from new. Accessories include: Original Tools, Jack, Books (including maintenance book with option code sticker) and Spare Keys. For further information please contact us at (310) 827-8665 . Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales