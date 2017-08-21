car description

1975 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 MFI VIN: 9115600216 This rare Carrera was delivered new in October of 1974 to JV Porsche Center in Verona, Italy. 9115600216 is one of the very few European Carrera 2.7 MFI coupes, with only 502 made in 1975. Delivered with the iconic 1973 RS Carrera MFI 911/83 motor (6650279) it was painted in the spectacular and rare color, E7 Orange, and came with a black leatherette(14) interior with Shetland inserts. The cars sporting intent was reinforced by its no option configuration and a sunroof delete. 9115600216 is fresh from a concours level, bare tub rotisserie restoration that was performed in Italy with a no expense spared budget. Carrozzeria Serattini restored the 911; mechanical work was completed by Rennsport; and the interior was done by Ferraresi. It was completed to 100% factory original specifications. The numbers matching engine and transmission were restored along with every mechanical system on the car. The only liberty taken during the restoration was the addition of a whale tail decklid, which would have been an option in the day. The original, plain decklid comes with the car and has been fully restored. About the 911 Carrera 2.7 MFI (from t