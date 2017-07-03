1974 Porsche 911 Carrera ‘Kremer 935’

car description

Chassis no. 9114601025 Engine no. 6641445

To begin to understand the significance and collectability of this unique car, we must first explore the origins of the 1974 Carrera 2.7 MFI and the history behind the legendary Porsche Kremer Racing team in Cologne, Germany.

A continuation of the coveted 1973 Carrera 2.7 RS Touring version, this particular 1974 model carried over the same engine, transmission, brakes and largely the same suspension setup from its predecessor. The identical type 911/83 RS-specification engine produced the same output, although few original-specification Carrera 2.7 MFI’s survive today due to being modified into RS replicas.

Then there is the infamous Porsche Kremer Racing. Renowned for their tuned Porsche racing cars and long motorsport history, Kremer Racing won the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans with their own 935 K3 with Klaus Ludwig and American brothers Don and Bill Whittington.

Following this outstanding achievement it is believed that the Formula One team owner Walter Wolf approached Porsche with the intention of acquiring an evolution model of the 935 K3 and making it street legal. Porsche hesitated to take on such a request, so Wolf instead approached Kr