1972 PORSCHE 911E SUNROOF COUPE

car description

--Signal Yellow with Black leather interior and Grey German square weave carpeting, Showing 94,000 miles, but total mileage unknown, 5-speed manual, 3,2 liter with carbs, original engine comes with car. This 911 E Sunroof Coupe is a running and driving example and can be used as is, but will in the future benefit from a restoration. It is all there, but with standard early 911 rust issues. We welcome questions and inspections with regard to its condition for those seeking a driver for future restoration.