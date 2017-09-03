loading Loading please wait....
1972 PORSCHE 911E SUNROOF COUPE

car description

--Signal Yellow with Black leather interior and Grey German square weave carpeting, Showing 94,000 miles, but total mileage unknown, 5-speed manual, 3,2 liter with carbs, original engine comes with car. This 911 E Sunroof Coupe is a running and driving example and can be used as is, but will in the future benefit from a restoration. It is all there, but with standard early 911 rust issues. We welcome questions and inspections with regard to its condition for those seeking a driver for future restoration.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309971
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1972
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
203 West Hills Road, Huntington Station
Huntington station, 11746, New York
United States

