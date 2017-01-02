1972 PORSCHE 911 S/T RECREATION

car description

--Tangerine Orange with Black racing buckets, Fully Restored, 3.0 Liter Twin Plug 300+ Horsepower. There are many 911 race cars labeled “ST” although very few factory “real” examples survive. An “S/T” must be manufactured during 1970-1972, it could have been based upon either a 911T, E or S (this example starting from the factory as an “S”) before factory approved transformation from road car to race car began. An “S/T” is a very rare car with fewer than 20 examples receiving the full factory racing kit. Chassis number 911 230 0056 was born as a 1972 Canadian delivery 911 S Coupe. Previously serviced and maintained by KlubSport Racing, West Palm Beach, Florida. It has original FIA GR4 steel fenders flares both front and rear, original factory roll bar, 85-liter fuel tank, rare Hienzemann fire extinguishing system, original fiberglass hood, original plastic front bumper, original fiberglass rear bumper, original type 915/02 gearbox with “Nurburgring” gears, and original differential. The engine is recently rebuilt by Rennwerke Porsche Specialists, NY is a 3.0 liter unit with MFI High Butterly Injection and Bosch Twin Plug ignition producing a reliable 300+ bhp. This 911S/T Recreatio