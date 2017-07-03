1970 Porsche 911 2.2S

car description

Chassis no. 9110300157

The 2.2S is the ultimate early 911. It was Steve McQueen’s favourite 911 and is said by many Porsche cognoscenti to be a better drive than a 2.7 RS!

The engine is the star in the 2.2S, now designated 911/02, with an increase in bore from 80mm to 84 mm. Power was up, courtesy of the Bosch mechanical fuel injection and a 9.8:1 compression ratio, to 180 bhp. This gives an impressive 166bhp per tonne. Lubrication is dry sump and there are stronger connecting rods and magnesium crankcases.

Other important aspects of the 2.2S, include the aluminium engine lid, ‘dogleg’ 901 gearbox and 15 inch Fuchs alloys.

2017 is the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911 ‘S’.

£235,000