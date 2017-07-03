1968 Porsche 911 L

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1968 Porsche 911L in White with Black interior. Original matching numbers engine 3080602. Replacement trans - original one comes with the car. 93,828 miles on odo. Engine rebuilt at a cost of $10k in 1992 at 63,618 miles. Mechanically good, lots of power, no smoke on start up. Shifts very well, good clutch and brakes. Very good body with excellent panel fit, no signs of prior accidents. Very good solid underside - jacking points could be tidied up a little but nothing horrible. Very nice trunk pan. Paint is beyond presentable but not great, its older and has had a blend on the hood. A five footer I guess - not screaming out for a repaint by a long way but this is a rare one year only model in very original and honest condition, someone is going to take it to the next level. Certificate of Authenticity inbound. Fantastic interior that appears to be all or largely original, great dash, nice door panels, seats and carpets, excellent roof liner. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of thi