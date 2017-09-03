1967 Porsche 911 S

car description

1967 Porsche 911S VIN: 305464 S A few years ago Bruce Canepa wanted a perfect 911S. Rather than finding an existing restoration he decided to start from scratch and build a car from the ground up just the way he wanted it. 305464 was found in Washington State and provided the base of the project. The chassis was in excellent condition with all its period sheet metal and factory spot-welds. It was a dry car with no damage or rust, and had all of its original brackets still intact. Every element, both mechanical and cosmetic, were addressed. All of the mechanical systems from the brakes to the transmission were restored. This was the definition of a "nut and bolt" restoration. All parts were correctly zinc or cad plates, and the suspension was powder coated. A new wiring loom was created. The "deep six" Fuchs wheels were restored by Harvey Weidman and refinished in the style of the original 4.5's. They were fitted with superb 185/70/15 Avon Tires. The interior was finished in all the correct materials, and is set off by an unobtainoum set of brand new NOS Recaro seats. The numbers matching engine would be rebuilt by Jeff Gamroth of Rothsport Racing. It would be bumped up to 2.2 liter