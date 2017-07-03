loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

1967 Porsche 911 2.0S

Photos Map

car description

Chassis no. 308325
The 1967 911S (‘O’ Series) production run consisted of only 1162 examples of which approximately 35 were right hand drive. Only 7 are thought to remain in the UK and possibly no more than 5 in the rest of the world.
Being an SWB (2.25 inches shorter wheelbase) provides a propensity for the car to drive like a go-kart! Surprisingly though, it is a very easy vehicle to drive with good visibility and a turning circle that would embarrass a vehicle more modern.
This 911 was first delivered by the Porsche factory on 30th July 1967 to a Mr Alexander Simpson, a Kiwi resident in Bermuda. It was subsequently registered in New Zealand on 24th December 1968. All engine, chassis and gearbox numbers match.
2017 is the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911 ‘S’.
The specification is as it left the factory:
£225,000
Private registration not for sale.

Accessories

1967 porsche 911 2000cc s black rhd short-wheel-base 1968 fast german rwd sportscar petrol coupe 2-plus-2 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403787
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1968
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Holt, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!