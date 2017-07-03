1967 Porsche 911 2.0S

car description

Chassis no. 308325

The 1967 911S (‘O’ Series) production run consisted of only 1162 examples of which approximately 35 were right hand drive. Only 7 are thought to remain in the UK and possibly no more than 5 in the rest of the world.

Being an SWB (2.25 inches shorter wheelbase) provides a propensity for the car to drive like a go-kart! Surprisingly though, it is a very easy vehicle to drive with good visibility and a turning circle that would embarrass a vehicle more modern.

This 911 was first delivered by the Porsche factory on 30th July 1967 to a Mr Alexander Simpson, a Kiwi resident in Bermuda. It was subsequently registered in New Zealand on 24th December 1968. All engine, chassis and gearbox numbers match.

2017 is the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911 ‘S’.

The specification is as it left the factory:

£225,000

Private registration not for sale.